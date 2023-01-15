By Lawani Mikairu

Muritala Muhammed Airport, Terminal 2, MMA2 ,Training Academy operated by Bi- Courtney Aviation Services, BASL, has successfully obtained Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, accreditation to offer industry-relevant training courses.

The MMA2 Training Academy is the Aviation training wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2). The ultra-modern training facility commenced operations in 2019.

According to a statement by BASL’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Oluwatosin Onalaja, after a rigorous approval process in compliance with regulatory requirements of NCAA, the Academy has been accredited as an ‘Aviation Security Training Provider’. Its objectives have also since been expanded to include the provision of world-class training courses and facilities to aviation stakeholders in the country.

Onalaja said: “The MMA2 Training Academy has outstanding instructors and experienced specialists with a proven track record of protective Aviation security across Nigeria. Our highly interactive training courses provide the best mix of experience, theory and practice in a professional learning environment, using real-life case studies, practical applications and up-to-date technologies.”

Findings by Vanguard revealed that , among other things, the Academy consists of 3 well-furnished training classrooms each with a capacity to seat 20 students. The classrooms have adjustable floor plans and are equipped with Virtual Classrooms, Business Solutions (Secretarial, Printing, Copying etc), Training Services and uninterrupted power supply. Other benefits include easy parking, free WiFi and complimentary refreshments.

Commenting, the MMA2 Academy’s Training Consultant, Mr. Abdulfatai Lawal said, “the facility offers complete learning solutions for Aviation Security, Aviation Safety and Behavioural Courses delivered in a conducive environment and at the client’s preferred location and time.”

Some of the courses that the Academy has been NCAA-accredited to offer include : Aviation Security Awareness Training ,ASTP 123 (Basic),

X-Ray Interpretation and Screening and

General Security Culture Training

Lawal also revealed that, “MMA2 Training Academy Courses are the most cost-effective and efficient way to train your team. Our Training Courses are ICAO STP and Conventional. The Conventional Training Courses are customised and developed with industry-relevant organizational objectives as their core guidelines.”