By Sola Ogundipe

Foremost herbal psychotherapist, Dr. Isaac Ayodele, has warned members of the public to be mindful of what they eat, as some foods kill rather than heal.

Ayodele, who was speaking during an interactive session with patrons recently, also urged all health-conscious people to toe the line of the forefathers of medicine who made food their medicine and medicine their food.

He also stated that one’s state of health depended on the category of food they consume.

“If you consume unhealthy foods that kill, you will surely shorten your life and destiny. It is unfortunate that a lot of people, who should enjoy their lives today, are patients at nursing homes.

Their children wish such parents were dead not because they hate them, but because they have become liabilities.

They eat foods that kill under the guise of enjoyment. To enjoy is not bad though, but pleasure is better and rewarding in moderation.”

The public health expert also revealed that festive periods are the time people abuse food mostly, advising against over-indulging.

“It is true that food has become a universal tool of diplomacy to bring people of diverse cultures together. So, food have a lot of merits that cannot be wished away in a hurry. However, food and drinks keep bringing sorrows to many homes.

“If you cannot keep to the rule of moderation, and you eat both healthy foods and drinks that kill, make sure you engage in my Food and Lifestyle menu to reverse ailments that accompany your unhealthy foods and drinks. If, however, your challenge is eating disorder, psychological, emotional, addiction and other habits defiling your good personality, seek help.”

On the focus of his new programme, Ayodele said many people misconstrue herbal practitioners as herbalists.

“Many people perceive herbalists as people who peddle some concoctions and herbs in the streets propagating a thousand and one things that the concoctions could cure.

“We don’t only deal with the physical health challenges. We provide solutions to ailments from neck up and from neck down. “Indeed, most of the modern-day ailments which medical laboratories can diagnose did not originate from the body. The roots of most diseases are behavioural and self-inflicted.

The worst diseases are the ailments emanating from the brain, as well as from the heart, emotions and the mind.

“Hence food, drinks and inordinate, defiling lifestyles are the bane of the modern debilitating ailments,” he declared.

He said for holistic health, one must put into consideration the mind, heart, body and the various organs altogether.

“Suicidal thoughts, depression, bipolar, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, attention deficit hyperactivity, eating disorders, schizophrenia, obsessive compulsive disorder as well as addiction and substance abuse have rendered many people’s lives miserable than most medical conditions that we dread.”

Further, he stated, “We diagnose ailments from the mind and the body from our psychometric laboratory, we do psychosocial prescribing, and use herbal and integrative complementary and alternative therapies to treat the people and reverse them to their original good person from the bad and the ugly they have become.

“Indeed, herbal psychotherapy is an emerging field known as the Principles of Herbal Psychotherapy 101. Sedentary lifestyle is also a disease according to the expert. It creeps in little by little until all you love to do is to sit down and hate standing and walking like a plague.

“The situation gets very ugly to the extent that you feel like engaging people to do every chore for you. You feel like sleeping endlessly or at least lying down, and this can aggravate acute and chronic diseases, like high blood pressure, stroke, eating disorder, obesity, kidney and liver disease and high insulin resistance, which is the problem of diabetes.

“The list is endless including, low libido, prostate disease, partial or total memory lost and blindness. Never ignore your daily movements. Engage in any exercise that you love, be it aerobics, swimming, sports, or just brisk or lethargic walk. For a minimum of 30 minutes.”

The online interaction with potential patrons of Ayodele Herbal Psychotherapy Hospital is a regular event on Zoom.