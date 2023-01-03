By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has been charged not to be swayed by sycophants for his administration to succeed.

Speaking at the inter-denominational prayer organised by the state government at the first day of work at Government Secretariat, Imam Taofeek Abdulhammed, tasked the Governor to make fear of God his watchword in order to be successful as Governor.

“You promised that you will use your all to serve Osun people. Don’t be carried away by the pros and cons of office for the sake of Allah. There will be psychopaths that will be praising you to high heaven, human beings are so terrible indeed, they will keep on praising you but be well focused. History is there to judge you, either you do good or bad.

Similarly Rev. Father Michael Akinsode charged the Governor to ensure that he deployed his talents to impact humanity during his reign in office.

“I charge you to ensure that you impact positively on the people of the state throughout your tenure as Governor. Your talent is meant to improve the lot of the people, that you must achieve through the fear of God”, he said.

In his address, Governor Adeleke reassured the people of his resolve to rule with the fear of God and improve the lot of the people across the state.

He charged residents on cleanliness and pledged to ensure stable power supply across the state, especially in Osogbo, the state capital.