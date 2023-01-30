.

The Youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has warned the general public to beware of the activities of impostors parading themselves as leaders of the group.

They gave the warning in a release signed by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths, Mr Chika Adiele, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Adiele said that the elected leader of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, Mr Livinus Obasi, and his team of National Executives remained the only leadership of the Wing.

According to him, any person or group of persons parading themselves as its leaders are criminal impostors at best.

He also said that those who deal with such persons did so at their own risk, as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and its Youth Wing will not be held responsible for acts of fraud, misrepresentation and criminality which they had been severally accused of indulging in.

“This is to inform the general public and international organisations, that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex sociocultural organisation of all Igbo people, does not have, nor recognise any other youth leadership in the name of Ohanaeze.

” The only group recognized is the National Executive Committee of its youth wing duly elected at No. 7 Park Avenue Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Enugu.

“The elected officials were presented with Certificates of Return duly endorsed by the President-General and Secretary-general of the parent body, Prof. George Obiozor (now late) and Ambassador Okey Emuchay.

“As a semi-independent wing, the Youth Wing has carried out all its functions and duties in line with its Constitutional mandate of protecting and promoting the Igbo agenda and standing as the prime force of resistance against any act of intimidation or harassment to Ndigbo.

”This includes self-censuring and discipline within the leadership of the wing.

“It is on the strength of the above that 23 out of the 24 duly constituted National Executive Council (NEC) of the Wing, suspended the former National Leader of the Wing.

“After observing all necessary procedures, the NEC convoked a General Assembly of the youths which ratified the expulsion of the errant official and elected a substantive leader in the person of Barrister Livinus Obasi Onu.

Also elected is Onwuasoanya FCC Jones as the Deputy National Leader and Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu as the Secretary-General of the Youth Wing.

According to him, the group has officially written to appropriate security agencies over ” blatant acts of criminality” by these individuals parading themselves as leaders of Ohanaeze youths.

He expressed the hope that the law would rein them in, sooner than later.