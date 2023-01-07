.

By Charles Olisa

It is universal knowledge and also a spiritual admonition that only the Almighty can be ascribed infallibility.

For someone to arrogate such a divine privilege to himself, like what Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is currently assuming, is to say the least, very dangerous.

Since Chief Obasanjo left office in 2007, he has been arrogating to himself the role of a “god father” in the politics of Nigeria, a position no one has bestowed on him.

Making particular reference to his particular recent open letter,I want to unequivocally state that the likes of Chief Obasanjo, ought to hide their face in shame having contributed significantly to the woes Nigerians are presently going through, because he was one of the proponents of the Buhari Presidency .

I am glad he made a reference (which to me is rather belated) of the fact that Buhari’s administration has brought the country from frying pan to fire.

What Chief Olusegun Obasanjo did not say however is that,by still attempting to play God in the affairs of our dear Nation Nigeria, he is again misleading gullible and uninformed Nigerians that Mr. Peter Obi, who led Anambra State from 2006- 2014 without any tangible landmark is now the “Messiah” that Nigeria desperately needs and looking for.

Statistics does not lie – For example, Anambra State University teachers were on strike during Governor Peter Obi reign as Anambra State Governor, doctors on Strike, Lawyers and judiciary workers were on strike, e.t.c

Governor Peter Obi never conducted local government areas elections all throughout his tenure as governor.

Anambra State became one of the dirtiest states in the country, the list is endless.

Moreover, President Obasanjo cannot claim to be a democrat, because his regime was very inglorious and he had the unenviable reputation of removing Governors, and Senate Presidents unconstitutionally, and in very ungodly hours, most times at night. People like the late Governor Alamieyeseigha, the late Chuba Okadigbo, Joshua Dariye, Ayodele Fayose to mention, but a few are all victims of his high-handedness.

It is common knowledge that you can not give what you don’t have. At the twilight of his administration, he sought for extension through the back door popularly referred to as the third term agenda.

Even the daughter Senator Iyabo Obasanjo -Bello through her open letter to the father dated 16th of December, 2013 also spoke against her father’s high-handedness and overbearing undemocratic attitude/actions who wants to lord it over Nigerians and impose his views on virtually every issue.

I want to sincerely and most humbly appeal to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to please restrict himself to the role of an elder statesman that his colleagues are currently doing and leave all the Presidential contestants to do their job of selling themselves and their Political Party manifesto to the good people of Nigeria who are the only ones that will determine and decide their fate come 25th of February, 2023.

Dr. Charles Olisa is a social commentator and political analyst