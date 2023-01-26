By Biodun Busari

Megrim Berisha’s strike in 82 minutes was all that Augsburg needed to run away with three points against Borussia Mönchengladbach at the WWK Arena on Wednesday.

Berisha replaced the injured Ruben Vargas up front to partner new signing Dion Beljo and it paid off as they beat Mönchengladbach 1-0.

Augsburg’s first home game of 2023 was a lot less exciting than Sunday’s end-to-end game at Dortmund.

According to FCA, yesterday’s match was a bit exhilarating with flashes of individual sterling performances.

The visitors took until the 19th minute for their first notable attack when Stefan Lainer’s shot went wide.

Augsburg started the second half radiantly and saw Arne Maier flash a shot just wide in 52 minutes. A minute later, Omlin tipped a hit from Berisha over the bar.

But, the breakthrough came for the hosts when Kelvin Yeboah received a long ball from Ame Engels and then put a cross into the center of the box.

That picked out Berisha and he sensationally flicked it into the back of the net in 8 minutes to the end of the match.

Augsburg are 14th on the table of the Bundesliga having secured only 18 points in 17 games.