By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Bereaved members of the Osegbo family of Umuoji in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state have sent a strongly worded petition to the state Commissioner of Police, CP, Echeng Echeng demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of suspected killers of their son, Ebuka Osegbo.

Ebuka, a night guard and 33-year-old father of a newborn child, according to the petition,

was gruesomely murdered at his duty post on Sunday night, December 18, 2022, at a building site at Umuoji.

In the petition routed through their family lawyer, Ejike Efobi Esq., the bereaved family members are complaining that inspire of giving the identities of the suspected killers to the police, no arrest has been made till date.

In the petition entitled: “Complaint on the murder of Ebuka Osegbo of Dianokwu village, Umuoji, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Onitsha, the family members recalled that Ebuka was shot and killed in cold blood at his duty post on the fateful day at Okofia Umuoji where he was working as a security man to the owner of the plot of land who is erecting a fence to secure his landed property.

According to the petition, ” the murder of Ebuka was a result of the carrying out of the decision of the meeting of some leaders and members of

Aguma village, Umuoji who allegedly conspired among themselves to commit the murder”.

Insisting that after they had concluded arrangements to eliminate Ebuka, the suspects took further steps to acquire firearms with which they executed the crime they conceived, adding that themselves, as Ebuka’s bereaved family members are deeply concerned about the attitude of officers and men of Ogidi Police Division who delayed in arresting the majority of the key suspects in the murder case.

Also insisting that the acts they complained of against the suspects constitute grave breaches of criminal law which attracts maximum punishment and ought to be treated with the seriousness it deserves, the petitioners therefore urged the CP to direct a discrete investigation of their complaint with a view to bringing whoever is implicated in any way in the murder, to justice.

Elder brother to Ebuka, Nonso Osegbo also told newsmen on phone that it was Aguma village stakeholders that sent the criminals after his brother and prayed security agencies to ensure that the case is followed up to its logical conclusion and not swept under the carpet.

Nonso recalled that the criminals had on the fateful day stormed the building site where Ebuka was guiding and started demolishing the erected fence, adding that when the information reached Ebuka, he rushed to the scene with a bike and while he was asking them why they were demolishing the fence, some of them who had laid an ambush allegedly opened fire from the bush and killed him instantly.

President-General of Umuoji Improvement Union, UIU, Silas Onyima told newsmen on the phone that it was a case of a land dispute which degenerated into a crisis situation leading to the killing.

Onyima however noted that the town union is making some frantic efforts to resolve the matter amicably to the satisfaction of all and sundry.

However, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO at Ogidi, Ahmed Sani who simply confirmed the incident, said he had transferred the case to the State CID for further investigations, even as the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga told newsmen on phone that the information about such an incident was yet to reach his office as at press time.