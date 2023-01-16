Sen. Moro (middle) being presented to the people by the students’ leaders

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Past and present student leaders from the Benue South Senatorial District under the aegis of Zone C Comrade Community have endorsed Senator Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as their preferred candidate in the coming senatorial election in the district.

Senator Moro is seeking reelection in the coming February 25 National Assembly election.

Drawn from the nine Local Government Areas, LGAs, that make up the senatorial Zone, the leaders declared their support for the serving Senator at an endorsement ceremony attended by political leaders and supporters of the lawmaker held in Otukpo the headquarters of the senatorial Zone.

Addressing the gathering, the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Godwin Obute stated that the group resolved to support Senator Moro because he had shown capacity and displayed comradeship over the years hence the group would not abandon him for any other person.

According to him, “Our decision to pitch tent with Senator Moro stemmed from the fact that he has shown so much love for our youths, students in particular, the thousands of youths that he has empowered at various levels, and the capacity he has shown in the last three and half years in the Senate.”

Comrade Obute eulogized the Senator’s leadership qualities noting that he had always been there for all Comrades from the Zone and beyond, “which is one of the reasons that prompted our resolve to endorse him for a second term to enable him to continue with the good works of speaking for the people of Benue South and attracting people-oriented projects to our land.”

He appealed to the Senator’s opponents who, he said, had personally benefitted immensely from him in the past, to step down for him “so that he can be re-elected unopposed, as a mark of appreciation for all that he is doing for our people.”

Responding, Senator Moro who said he was honoured to be endorsed by the Comrade Community noted that he had always loved to identify with the youths and supported their dreams and aspirations.

He said he believed that when youths are supported and empowered, half of the societal problems would be solved.

The lawmaker appealed to the youths to use their God-given talents “to advance the course of the society, and shun all forms of crime, blackmail and character assassination that is gradually becoming a norm in the land.”

He assured that he would not fail to provide the needed leadership by offering the people purposeful representation in the Senate when re-elected in February.

In a goodwill message, the Member representing Oju/Obi Federal Constituency, Samson Okwu said Senator Moro’s endorsement by the group was a right step in the right direction. He said the lawmaker was a national figure who could not be ignored in national politics.

He stressed the need for him to be reelected for continued quality representation saying, “an unknown person cannot be sent to the Senate to represent our people.”

Also, the Director General of Abba Moro Campaign Management Team, Dr. Adakole Elijah said the group took a noble decision to endorse Senator Moro for a second term.

He described Senator Moro as “a serious-minded person who is not wasting away in the Senate but an active and very noticeable lawmaker who has continued to impact lives of not just the people of Benue South but Nigerians at large through his legislative activities.

While commending the youths for taking the bull by the horns and coming out to take their destiny in their hands, Dr. Elijah assured that they would not regret the decision to stand with Senator Moro.