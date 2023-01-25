By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a middle aged mother of two, Mrs. Charity Upev for allegedly beating her 10 years old stepson, Fanen, to death over missing piece of meat.

It was gathered that the suspect who until her arrest resided with her family on one of the adjoining streets along the popular Abu King Shuluwa Way near the Makurdi International Market was apprehended after her neighbours reported the henious crime to the ‘E Division’ of the State Police Command.

A source in the neighbourhood who craved anonymity disclosed that the death of the deceased almost sparked angry protest by youths of the area who had wanted to vent their anger on the suspect but for the quick intervention of the police who arrested her.

According to him, “the women was said to have beaten the boy Sunday morning for allegedly picking a piece of meat from her pot of soup, but much later in the evening the boy started vomiting what was suspected to be blood.

“He was rushed to the hospital where he was shortly after pronounced dead. So everyone is saying the body who is the step son of the woman, must have suffered internal bleeding which led to his death.

“Though it is an assumption because the autopsy on the cause of death is not yet out but the general believe in the neighbourhood is that he died as a result of the beating he received earlier in the day.”

Meanwhile the Police in a statment issued Wednesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene confirmed the death of the 10 year old boy and arrest of the suspect.

The statement read, “On January23, 2023 at about 5pm, a case of culpable homicide was reported at the ‘E’ Police Division, Makurdi. A team of detectives were deployed immediately.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, Fanen Yange, 10 years old of International Market Area, Makurdi was alleged by his stepmother, Mrs. Upev to have stolen meat from the pot and she beat him up during the early hours of the day but when the victim went to sleep at night, he could not wake up.”

The Command stated that the remains of the boy had been deposited at the morgue

of Bishop Murray hospital Makurdi awaiting autopsy while investigation into the matter was ongoing.