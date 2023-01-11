Titus Uba

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Benue state, Mr Titus Uba, on Wednesday unveiled his manifesto with a pledge to drive the development of the state through mechanised agriculture.

Presenting the document to PDP stalwarts and supporters at the party’s Makurdi headquarters, Mr. Uba said the document christened ‘Soil as our Oil’ would be anchored on two pillars of security and agriculture.

He said special attention would be focused on security, revival of the civil service with particular attention to improving the lives of pensioners through PenCom.

According to him, “Every blueprint has a slogan and that is what gives direction to any administration. Every section of the country is endowed in a very unique way as such, Benue is endowed with good soil for agricultural activities.

“This informed our decision to chose the slogan. We do not have a bogus blueprint. So our blueprint is anchored on only two critical issues. And the main issues in our blueprint are security and our economic development which would be driven by agriculture.”

Governor Samuel Ortom who also witnessed the unveiling said the document captured all the needs of Benue people.

He said, “it even captured areas that my blueprint did not take a look at. So the document will be of immense value to the people of the state.”

While recommending Mr. Uba and his running mate, Sir John Ngbede to the people of the state, the Governor expressed confidence that the duo would perform better than him because of the immense experience they had garnered over the years in politics and governance.

On his part, the acting State Chairman of the party, Mr Isaac Mffo who lauded the content of the document said it was the cummulative ideas of the people that aspired with Uba which was put together by capable hands.

The Director-General, Uba/Ngbede Campaign Organisation, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, said that the unveiling of the document would give Benue people an insight into what to expect from the Uba/Ngbede team assuring that they would not disappointed the people.