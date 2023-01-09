Rev. Fr. Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has unveiled his development plan for the state with a promise to introduce a comprehensive amnesty programme for repentant bandits.

Unveiling the working document Sunday in Makurdi, Rev. Fr. Alia stated that the plan christened “Strategic Development Plan for a Greater Benue’ is structured around seven priority pillars.

He listed the pillars to include Security of Lives and Property, Agriculture and Rural Development, Commerce and Industry, Human Capital and Social Development, Infrastructure and Environment, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Political and Economic Governance.

In the area of security he said if he wins he would among others “establish Permanent Integrated Forward Operation Bases for security men at all the flash points where there have been cases of armed attacks and displacement of people.

“Evolve a policy for the rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) into their ancestral homes.

“In the area of agriculture we will resuscitate state government agricultural agencies like Benue Agricultural Development Company (ADC), Benue Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (BNARDA), and Benue Tractor Hiring Agency (BENTHA) to encourage modernized agricultural practices in the state.”

On health he said his administration would Upgrade and equip all Primary Health Centers (PHCs) via the Primary Healthcare Board in the council wards.

“We will establish at least a functional diagnostic laboratory in each senatorial district of Benue State. Facilitate the procurement and installation of functional ventilators in all health institutions, especially general hospitals.”

He also promised to “ensure the effective implementation of compulsory free primary education throughout the state.

“Engage and train adequate teachers for public schools with an emphasis on science, computer, technical, and mathematics teachers to re-enkindle public trust in public schools.”

He also promised to “review the legal status of the Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, block revenue leakages and increase remittances to make it a reputable revenue-generation organization.”

On Debt Management he said his administration would dialogue with the debt management agencies of government, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Debt Management Office, and the Federal Ministry of Finance, to ascertain the actual debt burden of the state.

According to him “we will evolve modern strategies such as recovery from the guarantor, conversion to sinking fund and restructuring, in the management of debt burden.”

He promised to ensure prompt payment of salaries, allowances, claims, pensions, and gratuities. Assuring that Youth and Women enpowerment would also be accorded priority attention by his government