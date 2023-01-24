….says he’s on a mission to ensure integrity of internal democracy

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart, Senator Barnabas Gemade says he would proceed to the Supreme Court to challenge Monday’s ruling of the Appeal Court which dismissed his suit challenging the outcoming of the Benue APC gubernatorial primary election that produced Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

The suit was last December dismissed by the trial court in Makurdi presided over by Justice Abdul Dogo for being statute barred.

Justice Dogo in his ruling held that the plaintiff filed his case out of time thereby denying the court jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The Makurdi appellate court upheld the ruling of the trial court by dismissing the appeal.

Not satisfied with the judgement, the former governorship aspirant in a statment Tuesday in Makurdi by his Special Assistant, Madia and Publicity, Solo Dzuah, resolved, after due consultations with his team of lawyers, to approach the apex court for final adjudication in the matter.

Dzuah in the statement said Sen. Gemade decided to approach the Supreme Court “after due consultations with his legal team on the need to pursue the case to its logical conclusion, since the main issues raised in his suit and subsequent prayers were not addressed.

“He expressed confidence in the judiciary as a system that guarantees justice and hope for the common man through diligent adjudication and interpretation of the law.

“The gubernatorial hopeful further admonished his campaign team, and teeming supporters to remain resolute and law abiding for the exhaustion of full legal processes for clarity, sanity and due process and to prove their case before the highest court.

“The former federal lawmaker also reiterated the justification for his legal actions as a loyal party man, and fully recognized aspirant for APC Benue state governorship primaries who feels short-changed by the manipulated process of nomination, and who still reserves the right to pursue justice in defence of the party guidelines and electoral provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He concluded that his decision remains the only option to sanitize the electoral system and reposition the integrity of internal democracy which the state yearns for.”