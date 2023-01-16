By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Oba of Benin, His Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has consoled hostages of the Igueben train station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

He stated this at the 2023 universal week of prayers by Benin City Christians Community which was rounded off in his Palace in Benin City, where he prayed God to intervene on the security in Nigeria where he also condoled the family of a police officer, Michael Adams who died shortly after leading a team to rescue a Customary Court President in Igueben who was kidnapped on her way to work.

The monarch, commended security agents and the federal and Governments for the rescue efforts, interceded to God and his ancestors to avert bloodshed in Edo State in Nigeria, before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

He said “We thank God that some persons who were kidnapped at the train station have been rescued alive by security agents. We also send prayers to the policeman who was said to have been killed while doing his job.

“We pray to God to comfort his family and give them the wisdom to overcome this loss and grief. It shall be well with the family.

“We should also pray to God to guide our leaders in Edo State. God should use them to promote peace and do the right things and develop the Kingdom. Nobody is perfect ”, Oba Ewuare II said, “we pray that our democracy will not be turned into ‘democrazy’, according to the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

While calling on Nigerians to intensify prayers for a peaceful, free and fair 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the monarch charged the various religious adherents to love one another and support development of the nation.

The Guest speaker and immediate past President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Reverend Dr. Felix Omobude acknowledged the unique roles tradition in the Bible, declaring that “God sets up Kings”.

He eulogized the Oba of Benin for his thoughtfulness and uncommon commitment in restoring values, Customs and tradition to the society.

He said, “Your Majesty, you have done so well in restoring our values. You restored sanity to our youths. You broke land grabbing that life unbearable for our Communities.

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of Benin City Christians Community, Apostle Godspower Ogbonmwan, explained the essence of the year prayer in Oba Palace, and thanked God for the good work he has being using the Oba to beyond Edo State, prayed God to strengthen him, his Palace and the Royal family.