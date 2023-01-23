.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has constituted a high-powered investigation team to unravel those behind the beheading of the Sole Administrator, SOLAD, of Ideato North Local government Area of Imo State Mr Christopher Ohizu, on Monday.

The Command made this known to newsmen in Owerri, on Monday through the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, while reacting to the incident.

The Police said already “tremendous progress was being made before the surfacing of the obscene video.”

According to the command, “The Imo State Police Command is aware of the iniquitous and obscene video that has gone viral on social media where, a man, suspected to be the abducted Ideato North LGA Sole Administrator, was seen kneeling, his hands tied undergoing inhuman act and subsequently killed by suspected members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN)

“The command wishes to inform the good people of the State that, we are already on top of the situation following a high-powered investigation team, inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc (+) and has since commenced technical investigation on the date of the abduction and have been on the trail of the hoodlums where tremendous progress was being made before the surfacing of the obscene video.”

“However, the Command’s Tactical Teams are not relenting in their efforts to arrest and unravel the identity of the perpetrators of this dastardly act with the sole aim of bringing them to face the full wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, the Command is using this medium to call on the good people of Ideato North Community and the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the Police and other Security Agencies are working assiduously as adequate security measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence,” he said.