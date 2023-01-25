.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial candidate for Imo East senatorial district, Uche Onyeagocha, on Wednesday said the continued bloodletting in Imo state should stop.

Onyeagocha, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while condemning the beheading of the Sole Administrator of Ideato North local government area of Imo State Christopher Ohizu, last Monday by unidentified gunmen.

He linked the insecurity situation to the unperturbed and complacent behaviour of the state government. However, he urged the state government to take full responsibility for the protection of lives and properties of the people of the state.

In a statement Onyeagocha issued through his Special Assistant on Media, MacDonald Enwere, it stated: “The PDP Candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Hon. Barr Uche Onyeagocha expresses deep empathy and rude shock over the recent killing of Ideato North Sole Administrator, Chief Chris Ohizu, describing the tragic incident as horrifying and heartbreaking.

“Hon. Onyeagocha condemns in the strongest terms the continued bloodletting in the state and calls on the people of the state to always respect the dignity and sanctity of human life.”

“He describes as disturbing, the unperturbed and complacent disposition of the state government on the escalating progression and wave of insecurity in the state and calls on Governor Hope Uzodimma to begin to take the responsibility of protecting lives and property of Imolites,” he said.