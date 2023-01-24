By Chinonso Alozie

The Igbo National Council, INC, on Tuesday called on the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, to be proactive in tackling the insecurity in the state by setting up a community-based functional vigilante group.

INC made this call through the President, Chilos Godsent, regarding the beheading of the sole administrator of Ideato North local government area of Imo state, Christopher Ohizu, last Monday.

The Igbo group said the vigilante group formed by the community should be a mechanism for intelligence gatherings and neutralization of planned crimes and attacks.

According to Godsent, “The Igbo National Council (INC) Condemn in Strong Terms the Brutal Murder of Hon Christopher Ohizu – the Sole Administrator of the Ideato North LGA on Sunday 22nd January 2023 in a forest.

“We watched with tears in our eyes the viral video of the humiliation and slaughter of Hon Christopher Ohizu, the Sole Administrator of Ideato North LGA in Imo State by gunmen threatening to commit more deadly killings.”

“Consequent upon the above, the Igbo National Council (INC) hereby call on the Government of Imo State led by Senator Hope Uzodimma to immediately declare a State of Emergency on the rapidly growing Insecurity in the State by mandating every Autonomous Community in Imo State to set up a functional Community Vigilante Security Outfit that will be used as a mechanism for intelligence gatherings and neutralization of planned crimes and attacks.

“We also recommend that the volunteers to the Proposed Community Vigilante Security Outfit should be well trained on Early Warning, Early Responses and combat operations,” INC said.