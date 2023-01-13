…says people rejoice when righteous are on the throne

By Gabriel Olawale with agency report

Pastor of the US-based House of Miracle Evangelical Church, United States, Akin Obafemi, has admonished Nigerians to choose wisely as the 2023 general elections draw closer.

Speaking during the second Sunday New year service in New Jersey, monitored by an online media platform ‘The Nigerian Press’, Obafemi encouraged Nigerians to cast their votes for the right person that will not only bring about the democratic dividends to the people, but one who is God fearing.

In his words, “When the righteous are on the throne, the people rejoice.”

While praying for worldwide peace and the peaceful conduct of the Nigerian general election in February and March, pastor Obafemi said that the birth of Jesus Christ and the New Year, is a season of peace, love and giving to others.

He urged people around the world to embrace peaceful coexistence, love and giving as a panacea for fruitful rewards in the year 2023.

“We must always remember to assist others, especially those that need help, thus, fulfilling the Biblical injunction of being our brothers’ keepers.”

He also urged all men to learn to appreciate, avoid covetousness, and remain contented with what God has endowed each one with.

On the propagation of the gospel message, the pastor enjoined people all over the world to accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour and spread the Gospel of Christ which center on love, peace and joy in the year 2023.

Pastor Obafemi advised people to seeks for God’s guidance and directions in all their actions in the New Year, stressing that God can never lead man astray.

“I want to welcome you to this New Near 2023, year of mega-miracles. In this new year, I want us to rely more on God. For God to guild us and direct us. When God is leading, there’s no way, we can miss our ways. Because He is the way, the Truth and the Life. so, we must come to Christ, the Hope of the world”.

“When we’re spreading the gospel of Christ, we’re giving people hope, and we’re making peace in the World, our World needs peace. Let us allow God to lead us and direct us this New Year,” he pleaded.

Pastor Obafemi rounded up the year 2022 with a unique selfless service to the youths and their parents in a love and friendship interaction on the Eve of Christmas, that will linger for long in the memory of people that witness the occasion.