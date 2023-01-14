Governor Nyesom Wike

* Says ABC Nwosu resignation vindicates G5 govs -Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) camp of national chairman, Iyorcha Ayu and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to be ready to face repercussions if they fail to yield to the G-5 Governors camp’s demand to cede the party chairmanship to the South.

Wike gave the warning Saturday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers state while reflecting on the resignation of former health minister and PDP Trustee, Prof Alphonsus Bosah Chukwurah Nwosu from the party, a development he said has vindicated the G-5 governors in the demand for equity, fairness and justice.

Addressing visiting Stakeholders of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on the occasion, Wike said, “I have continued to challenge them. What are we fighting for? What I said and will continue to say is that all of us are from this country. Nobody is a second class citizen.

“We agreed that this is how our party will be. Recently Prof. A.B.C Nwosu resigned from the party saying his conscience will not allow him, that the constitution of the party is clear, if you take this, these other people will take that. Why now are we saying that we won’t do it again?”

“What the people are saying is look, you have taken this, let these people take that and you are saying you will take all. If you take all, you will also face the repercussions.”

He maintained that God has blessed Rivers state so much that he would not allow its adversaries to become victorious because the protective wall still remains difficult to penetrate.

He added, “You can not fight anybody God has blessed. God has blessed Rivers. Anybody fighting Rivers State, you are fighting yourself. Nobody can intimidate us. No one State in this country can intimidate Rivers.

“If you want to fight us, we will fight you to the last. If you want to make peace with us, we will make peace with you to the last. But thinking that anybody will come and intimidate us and then we will chicken out, that is not possible.”

Governor Wike chided the likes of Sen George Sekibo for allegedly fighting against interest of Rivers State, wondering what benefit he could attract to his people.

The Rivers governor accused Sekibo as an ungrateful politician who believes only him should be the leading light in his locality, recalling how he (Wike) allegedly prevented Mr. Akin Fakorede, former SARS Commander in Rivers, from stalling Sekibo’s 2015 senatorial election and footing legal fees through the election tribunal on his behalf.

He said it is time the Rivers people stood up boldly against those working against interest of the State, just as he announced award of contract for construction of Eli Town Landing Jetty and Eteo-Ogu Road in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.

He told Ogu/Bolo people to return 100 percent votes enthusiastically to PDP, to reciprocate projects they have benefited from his administration, so that the consolidation team that will be headed by Siminialayi Fubara, the PDP governorship candidate, will win at the polls.

The Ogu/Bolo delegation which included State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Boma Iyaye and Amayanabo of Bolo Ama, King Acheseinimie Frank, thanked the governor as a source of inspiration to all Rivers people, pledging mass support to the PDP in the coming elections.