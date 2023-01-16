By Efosa Taiwo

Big Brother Titans housemate, Mmeli has emerged the first head of house for the show.

Mmeli became the first Head of House after winning the HoH house game held on Monday night.

He hails from Hillbrow, South Africa; and is famously known as a model and content creator.

Big Brother also announced the first ‘tail of house’ being Khosi during the house game.

Recall this is the maiden edition of BBTitans which is a mixture of selected Nigerian and South African housemates.

The show started on Sunday and is expected to run for 72 days.

The winner of the show will smile home with the prize of money of $100 (over N45 million).