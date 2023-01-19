By Efosa Taiwo

Thabang is a budding South African reality television personality and sports data analyst.

The 21-year-old who goes by the full name, Thabang Mazibuko, is also a model and a content producer.

Thabang is a contestant in the first season of Big Brother Titans, and he he is up against 19 other South African and Nigerian competitors.

Of the 20 candidates on the Big Brother Titans program, Thabang was the twelfth housemate to be introduced.

He prides himself on having a deep voice, being endearing, and being sensible. He is also emotionally intelligent; his passion for enjoyment is unaffected by his determination and focus. He also enjoys learning about various civilizations.