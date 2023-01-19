Blaqboi

Victor Panwal, popularly known as Blaqboi, is one of the Big Brother Titans Season 1 “Ziyakhala Wahala” housemates.

This housemate came to fame following his participation in the reality show on January 15th, 2023.

Blaqboi is originally from Plateau State in Nigeria and now lives in Jos. Blaqboi is a Visual content creator, Fashion Model, Actor and Gamer, and aspiring filmmaker cool, calm, and level-headed.

Blaqboi is a great storyteller, so it comes as no surprise that he’s an aspiring filmmaker.

It’s his first time travelling out of Nigeria and he is bringing content, adventure, creativity and competition to the show.

He’s also charming, funny, and confident with plenty of street smarts.