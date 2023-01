By Ada Osadebe

Justin is one of the housemates at the ongoing Big Brother Titans Season 1 “Ziyakhala Wahala”.

The 21-year-old was born in East London, South Africa.

He identifies as a photographer who is outgoing, loves to laugh, and a responsible friend.

He also sees himself as someone who is easygoing and loves to socialize