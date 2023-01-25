By Ada Osadebe

BBTitans housemates Juicy Jay and Yvonne had their first kiss last night.

Since the lovebirds met on the show, they have been drawn to one another.

Juicy had revealed to Yvonne that he liked Ipeleng, but it appears that he likes her more.

The lovers enjoyed a long, passionate kiss on Tuesday’s night while conversing in the dressing room.

On the Internet, their kiss has caused a lot of chatter as people express their dismay at Yvonne.

Yvonne had earlier stated that she does not want any romance in the BBTitans house while claiming that she only wanted to focus on her brand.

The 28-year-old seems to have officially left the brand building, and instead bought a ticket on the Titanic ship with Juicy.

Juicy said, “I didn’t see you at all this afternoon today.”

Yvonne replied,” I was preparing for my task.”

Juicy added,” You didn’t even say hi to me.”

“Yvonne, replied, “I did say hi to you.”

Juicy, “When I called you and told you I missed you.” She was not fingered. Wrong narratives,go and vote Yvonne and Juicy Jay pic.twitter.com/pbmRL0i4r2— vote for Juicy Jay,Yvonne and Yemi🇨🇲 (@Reneta237) January 25, 2023 Yvonne and juicy jay shared a deep kiss 💦#BBTitans #BBTitans #bigbrothertitan pic.twitter.com/rMwnqgbSI4— jay 🥰💪 (@callmheejay) January 25, 2023 See Yvonne and Juicy Jay smiling like a couple on their 5th year anniversary 😂😍#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/9lDpW5UeBw January 25, 2023 Yvonne once said she doesn't want Romance in the Bbtitans house and wants to focus on her brand and a week later, She is seen kissing Juicy Jay 😜

Yvonne has officially left the brand building site and is now sailing on a ship😂

What's the name of this ship?#BBTitians #Yvonne pic.twitter.com/vaXIyKiohO— thatgossipbae (@Blessin88889083) January 25, 2023