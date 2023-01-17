By Ada Osadebe

The Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) housemate Olivia Okoro claims she has only ever had two lovers.

She revealed her love life during a conversation with Jenni O, Yvonne, Juicy Jay, and three other housemates on Tuesday.

The reality TV show star claimed she does not flirt but enjoys defining her relationships.

Read also:

BBTitans: Yemi, Khosi share first kiss [Video]

19 BBTitans housemates nominated for eviction in week one

BBTitans: Mmeli emerges first head of house

“All my life, I have had just two boyfriends. All this flirting, I no dey do am. If I’m doing something with you, define it so I know what I’m doing,” she said in a mixture of English and Pidgin.

The housemate also recounted how she lost a pregnant friend back then in school who died in a car accident.

“In this life, anyone can die. One girl in my department died two years ago. She was hit by a car and we were writing our exams that period,” she said.

“So if something like that happens, I don’t want to commit that sin of removing it, just go ahead with the person, nine months you don born and you don still continue your life.”

Olivia introduced herself on the show as friendly, passionate, energetic, and loving. “Since my life I just had just 2 Boyfriends.. like all my life”…. Says Olivia 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#ZenMagazine #Bbtitans pic.twitter.com/pYVMhgtdtK— Zen Magazine (@zenmagafrica) January 17, 2023