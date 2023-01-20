By Ada Osadebe

BBTitans housemate, Khosi, has stirred the internet after she revealed she likes Nigerian Igbo men.

Recall that the 25-year-old South African lady has been seen in the House on two occasions kissing Yemi, who is a Yoruba man.

The new love interest is coming after Yemi has sunk their Titanic ship.

He asserted that she constantly prevented him from interacting with the other housemates, while adding that they need to just be buddies.

The fitness guru who seems to be moving on quickly, made her intentions known to another BBTitans housemate, Miracle.

Khosi stated that she told Yemi that she had always liked Igbo boys, leaving Miracle in a state of confusion.

She said, “I even told Yemi, I like Igbo men, but I guess.” #khosi says she prefers Igbo men” 😄😄 #BBTitians #BBNTitan2023 #BBTitan #BBTitans2023 #BigBrotherTitans #BBNaijaTitans #YemiCregx #MiraCLE



🎥: @BigBroAfrica pic.twitter.com/1NMxjoPIBy— GistwithChioma (@gistwithchioma) January 20, 2023