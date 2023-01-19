Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Austin Faani and wife Chacha Eke

By Ada Osadebe

Award-winning Nigerian movie producer, Austin Faani and Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke’s husband said the organisers of the show, BBTitans and the TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu are to blame for distracting the youth from election.

Austin wondered why the organizers couldn’t delay the show for at least a month.

Faani, however, stressed that the organisers alongside Ebuka must have a reasonable reason for going on with the show, which many have considered a distraction from the country’s elections which is a few weeks away.

He wrote, “Someday, not soon maybe, Ebuka and BBN will explain to Nigerians why they couldn’t wait for just a month as to not distract the Nigerian masses especially the southern Nigeria that engages more in their awesome show from the coming election.

“Just someday, there will be this dialogue, and I hope their reasons make sense and adds positive impact to what everyone in Nigeria is after at the moment.

“Get your PVC guys. I hear people say, vote wisely, vote with your conscience and all sorts.

“If you can’t use any of the above traits to vote, simply vote for Peter Obi and Datti Yusuf.

"Thumb print where you see a family picture."