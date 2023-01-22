By Sylvester Kwentua

The Big Brother reality television show came earlier this year, and this is good news to lovers of the show. The intrigues, suspense and contents are back on television and this time around; if events from the first week of the show are anything to go, the reality show, themed ‘The Titans’, is set to light up the screen of entertainment lovers for 72 days

The reality show this year however came with a different format and concept.

Big Brother Titans, began with the introduction of the 20 housemates who will slug it out for the grand prize of $100,000. The 20 housemates consist of 10 Nigerians and 10 South Africans.

Meet the housemates.

Yvonne (28): Yvonne hails from Akwa Ibom State, but based in Lagos, Nigeria. She’s a model and content creator. She claims she was made for the soft life and is used to getting what she wants. However, this pastor’s kid is also resilient and bold.

Nelisa (25): Nelisa, who is from the Eastern Cape in South Africa is a dynamite in a small package. She is lively and spunky. She says she tends to wear her heart on her sleeve.

Blaqboi (26): He is from Plateau State in Nigeria and lives in Jos. He’s a content creator and an aspiring filmmaker. He describes himself as cool, calm, and level-headed.

Mmeli (24): Mmeli is from Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a content creator and model. He claims he is fearless and street-smart, with a mischievous streak. He likes partying and is devoted to his bachelor’s lifestyle.

Nana (22): Nana hails from Kaduna State, Nigeria. She’s an entrepreneur. While soft-spoken, Nana doesn’t conform to social norms. She comes off as timid, but it may be a case of still waters running deep.

Ipeleng (24): is from South Africa. She is a law student. Ipeleng has both a great sense of humor and a shy side. She is close to her parents and has the utmost respect for them.

Marvin (28): is from Port-harcourt, Nigeria; now in Texas, USA. He is a chemical engineer and model. Marvin is a charismatic guy who comes from humble beginnings. The well-travelled adventurer is protective of those he loves. He says he is a cute boy with brains and a sense of humour to match.

Thabang (21): is from Soweto, he now lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. He’s a sports data analyst. Thabang is a go-getter who knows his game. He describes himself as big-voiced, charming, and level-headed.

Jaypee (26): is from Lagos, Nigeria. She’s a nurse and model. Jaypee is a liberal lover of love and loves to take risks in this regard. To this end, flirty confidence and an open mind serve her well.

Yaya (30): is originally from the Eastern Cape, but lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. She’s a plus-size model. Yaya says she’s talkative and has a big, bold personality.

Ebubu (28): is from Anambra State in Nigeria, he now lives in Lagos. He’s an actor and model, with dynamic personality and street smarts.

Jenni O (24): 24, is from Imo State, Nigeria, she however now lives in the USA. She’s a health and safety specialist. Jenni O describes herself as a fiery and a spontaneous talker.

Justin (21): is from East London, South Africa. He’s a photographer and describes himself as easygoing.

Kanaga Jnr (23): is from Abia State in Nigeria but lives in Lagos. He says he is a model and an aspiring actor. He has a boyish charm but is mature for his age and is a sensitive young man who loves older women.

Lukay (31): is from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He’s a sales executive. He describes himself as self-aware and brutally honest. Lukay is also highly empathetic and a traditionalist.

Tsatsii (24): is from Pretoria, South Africa. She is an Engineering, biotechnology, and microbiology student. Tsatsii is cerebral and grounded yet equally curious about life.

Khosi (25): is from KwaZulu-Natal. She lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. She’s a journalist. Khosi’s personality suits her journalism profession: she is talkative and open-minded.

Yemi Cregx (30) : is from Ekiti State in Nigeria but stays in Lagos. He’s a model and actor. Yemi Cregx is confident and outgoing.

Juicy Jay (24): is from the Eastern Cape in South Africa. He’s a semi-pro rugby player. He describes himself as charismatic and energetic.

Olivia (22): is from Imo State, Nigeria. She’s an aspiring actor. Olivia is a glam girl with a little bit of a wild side.

Meanwhile, this year’s edition of the BBN reality show is set to really thrill its viewers, as just a few days after the show started, pure and raw contents had already been dished by the housemates.

Here are two major highlights from the first week of the show

Khosi and Yemi share a kiss: South African beauty, Khosi, and handsome Nigerian model, Yemi Cregx, created the record of being the first housemates to start off a relationship (Ship) in the house after just 24 hours.

15 housemates nominated for eviction in week one: 15 Big Brother Titans housemates just in the first week of the show, have been put up for possible eviction in the first week of the ongoing Big Brother Titans. This will be the first eviction, and according to Biggie, is scheduled for Sunday, January 22, 2023.

While 15 housemates got on the nomination list, some housemates however had more nominations than others.

Leading the nomination list is Nigeria’s Nana from Kaduna with eight nominations. She’s followed by South African Justin with five nominations, Khosi, Olivia, and Yemi Craigx with four nominations each, Tsatsii, JayPee, Lukay, and Jenni O with two nominations each. BlaqBoi, Yaya, Kanaga Jr, Marvin, and Nelisa all got one nomination each.

However, six housemates weren’t nominated for possible eviction and they include Ipeleng, Yvonne, Ebubu, Juicy Jay, Thabang and Mmeli.

Biggie introduces 4 more Housemates

Four new housemates walked into the house during the season’s first pool party, ready to join the fun. Although surprised, the older housemates introduced to viewers on Sunday accepted their new counterparts with open hands. They are Miracle OP, Theo Traw, Sandra and Blue Aiva