By Adegboyega Adeleye

The biggest version of Africa’s biggest reality show franchise, Big Brother begins on January 15 and this year’s show is titled ‘Big Brother Titans.’

The BBTitans winner will walk away with a life-changing grand prize of $100,000 cash.

The debut season of BBTitans which is set to commence in six days will be hosted by Big Brother Naija’s long-time host, Ebuka-Obi Uchendu, and South Africa’s BBMzanzi host Lawrence Maleka.

Both media personalities will share the stage for 12 weeks, hosting a plethora of housemates from different parts of Nigeria and South Africa.

25-year-old Ijeoma Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna emerged winner of the BBNaija Level Up Season 7 in 2022 as she became the second-ever female winner of the show.

Similarly, 27-year-old Michelle Mavundla, popularly known as Mphowabadimo also made history by becoming the first woman to win Big Brother Mzansi after she emerged as the Season 3 winner in 2022.

Meet the hosts of 2023 Big Brother Titans

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The popular lawyer and media personality started as a housemate in the first season of ‘Big Brother Nigeria’ before eventually becoming the six-time host of the Nigerian franchise.

40-year-old, Ebuka is also the host of the popular TV talk show, ‘Rubbin’ Minds,’ where he discusses topical issues with the biggest names and celebrities connected to Nigerian youths such as Banky W., Seun Kuti, and Davido.

He has received several award nominations and won the award for Outstanding TV Presenter of the Year at the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards for his work on Rubbin’ Minds.

Aside from his hosting skills, he stands out for his distinguished fashion style, from his well-tailored suits to his elegant traditional attires.

Lawrence Maleka

Lawrence Maleka is a famous South African actor, host, and presenter. He gained massive recognition for hosting the Mzansi Magic reality competition called Clash of the Choirs South Africa.

The 32-year-old award-winning actor and TV host got his break in 2009 as the Gadget Show’s presenter on Soweto TV. In 2015, Lawrence replaced Fezile Makhanya in May 2015 as the host of the Lotto Powerball lottery game and replaced Bonang Matheba as the host of ‘Clash of the Choirs South Africa.’

Last year, he hosted the third season of Big Brother Mzansi as well as South Africa's biggest award ceremonies including the DStv MVC Awards and the South African Music Awards (Samas). In June, he bagged two DStv MVC Awards — favourite TV presenter and the Ultimate DStv Viewer's Choice Award.