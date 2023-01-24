Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday captained the Old Boys of Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, (BBHS) in a novelty football match against staff of the school.

The novelty match, which was part of activities of the 100th anniversary celebration of the school, was played at school ground, Saje, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo, who is a former student of the school, was the captain of his side and star attraction for spectators, many of whom are also former students of the school.

In the novelty match which was between old students of the college and former teachers of the school, the former president scored a hattrick to end it 3-0 in favour of his side.

Among old students in the game included Bukola Olopade, a former Sports Commissioner in Ogun State; and Hakeem Akintunde, who is the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in the state.