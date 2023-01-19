By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, yesterday, described the immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri as a blessing to the Ijaw nation and her generation.

IMG, in a statement by its Coordinator, Mr Joseph Evah commended Justice Abiri for her role in effectively demonstrating leadership qualities with a first class view on legal matters, saying the Ijaw nation is proud of her.

The statement reads: “The precious daughter of Ijawland recorded unprecedented firsts in many areas in the legal profession. She broke the jink by being the first female judge in Nigeria’s history to swear-in the highest number of state chief executive even beyond the boundaries of her state as a state chief judge.

“The legal icon is a woman of uncommon courage, talent, integrity and honesty. Today, the Ijaw of Niger-Delta remembers the role her father played in Nigeria’s public service while he was alive. We also remember his involvement in the struggle for the creation of Bayelsa State through his activities in the Ijaw National Congress, INC.

“We are glad that former president Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State despite their tight schedules took time off to join eminent personalities across the country to celebrate the glorious exit of the retired chief judge.

“We urge all tiers of government in the country to give attention to the education of the girl-child.”