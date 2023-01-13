By Samuel Oyadongha

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has kicked off the state’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaigns for the 2023 elections in the Bayelsa West senatorial district.

Diri, yesterday, in Sagbama, where he presented flag to the PDP candidates, including Senator Seriake Dickson representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District; House of Representatives member, Dr. Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency), described Bayelsa West as the bedrock of the PDP in the state and that he is sure the party will emerge victorious in all elections in the state.

He said the PDP had the best candidates in the elections given their track record of achievements and urged the people of Bayelsa West to vote for the party to continue enjoying effective representation.

Diri also appealed to people of the state to vote for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to right the wrongs of the current All Progressives Congress, APC’s government.

He said: “You have always supported us and we know you will do the same again. For the upcoming elections, we trust that you will deliver the PDP as you have always done. We have the best candidates.”

Also, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, lauded the campaign council for mobilising members of the party for the flag-off event despite the short notice.

He said the PDP was poised to win the elections in the state and assured the people of Bayelsa West that the party will not let them down.

Receiving his flag as the PDP candidate, Senator Seriake Dickson, who is the immediate past governor of the state, stated that Bayelsa West was home to the PDP and expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the election.

In their remarks, Bayelsa West PDP Vice Chairman, Michael Magbisa, and the Director-General, PDP Bayelsa West Campaign Council, Fyneman Wilson, expressed optimism that victory was sure for the party in the general election.