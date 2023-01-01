.

By Samuel Oyadongha

A policeman was reportedly shot dead at the premises of one of the new generation banks along the DSP Alamieyeseigha Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital. The service rifle of the deceased personnel was stolen by his assailant. It was learned that the incident occurred on Thursday at about 10pm.

The suspected cop killer, it was further learned, was last week introduced to officials of the bank by the deceased as his kinsman and identified as David. According to sources, the suspected killer had been staying at the premises of the bank where the policeman was detailed. “The incident happened when they were both eating.

While the policeman left his rifle on the bench and was washing the spoons needed for the meal, the killer picked up the rifle and shot him at close range in the back,” a source said. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre where he was confirmed dead the next day.

According to the source, the police are already investigating the incident and making efforts to recover the missing rifle. Contacted, spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the tragic incident. Butswat narrated: “On December 29, 2022, a policeman, Cpl Bob, on duty at a bank in Yenagoa strayed from his duty post and was attacked by someone he was having a conversation with outside the banking premises. The identity of the suspect is known and investiga