By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—OPERATIVES of the Anti-kidnapping unit of Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested an armed robbery suspect.

Items recovered from the suspect include a dummy pistol, and holster, a handcuff and Navy, Army and Air Force face caps.

It was learned that the suspect, identified as Kaizer Freeman, was nabbed following a complaint by a woman, who was dispossessed of her mobile phone at gunpoint at the Agudama suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development, yesterday, in Yenagoa.

He said: “The suspect was arrested following a complaint by a victim, who was robbed of her mobile phone at gunpoint at Agudama, Yenagoa, on January 17, 2023 about 5.45 pm.

“Upon a search of the suspect house, the police recovered one dummy pistol, a pistol holster, a handcuff, and Navy, Army and Air Force face caps.

“The suspect has admitted to the crime and an investigation is ongoing to recover the phone. He will be charged to court after the investigation.”