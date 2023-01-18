Nigerian-owned international luxury brand, Bay Ice is set to up the fashion stakes with the introduction of its super-luxe wristwatch collection, Bay Ice Stardust billed for official launch on January 16th, 2023 at the luxury fashion flagship store located in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos State.

Best known for its range of luxury offerings including jewelries, fabulous apparels and super-luxe wristwatches, Bay Ice has continued with his mission for fashion world domination by raising the bar in the luxury fashion fashion world. Bay Ice, a vision of Azeez Olatunji has continued to dazzle fashion enthusiasts and luxury freaks with a collection of luxury fashion items that’s both exclusive and affordable. The latest Bay Ice baby, Bay Ice Stardust is the next best thing after slice bread.

The highly anticipated Bay Ice Stardust launch party promises to be exciting and fun-filled. Already lined up to light up the event include a host of young, excelling Nigerians from all walks of life. It’s worthy to note that Olatunji, founder of Bay Ice has invested a lot of time and resources into his brand. And it’s little wonder, Bay Ice is on top of its fashion game.

Bay Ice Stardust is an improvement on the fashion range of exclusive luxury products. The international brand has succeeded in breaking into the fashion market since its glorious entry in October 2022. Bay Ice Lekki store is a familiar place with fashion freaks. And to say that Bay Ice is one of the leading fashion brands in Nigeria is simply stating the obvious.