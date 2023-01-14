Some residents of Bauchi have expressed concern over hikes in transport fare occasioned by fuel scarcity in the area.

A cross section of the residents, who spoke in seperate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, said the trend had exposed them to difficulties.

A NAN check at motor parks in the metropolis showed that transport fare had shot up by about 30 per cent in the past four weeks.

Commercial vehicle operators are now charging N1,500 from Bauchi – Gombe as against N1,000, while passengers travelling from Bauchi -Yola now pay N4,500 as against N3,500.

Mr Sale Mohammed, a resident, said the hike in transport fare affected movement of goods and services.

He said that most residents in the area resorted to trekking or cancelled their trips as they could not afford exorbitant fare.

Another resident, Isa Aminu, blamed the drivers for unilateral increase in transport fare without recourse to the wellbeing of the passengers.

“Hike in transport fare did not go down well with many commuters in the state,” he said, adding the trend led to hike in prices of goods and services.

He called for proactive measures to enhance access to petroleum products and regulate operations of transporters.

Reacting, Abdullahi Mohammed, Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Bauchi State Chapter, attributed the hike in transport fare to fuel scarcity and high cost of spare parts.

He said the available fuel servicing stations in the area dispensed petrol between N285 and N350 per litre.

“The rural areas are worse hit, especially the hinterland communities as the product sold between N300 and N400 per liter,’’ he said.

The Chairman appealed to fuel marketers to consider the plight of the common man while fixing petrol prices to enhance transportation services. (NAN)