Barcelona will not sell Arsenal target Raphinha unless they receive a £100million bid for the services of the Brazillian, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners missed out on the signature of Mudryk to London rivals Chelsea on Sunday despite leading the line for several weeks to sign the Ukrainian.

The Blues, however, confirmed the Ukraine winger had officially joined the club mid-way through their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Having missed out on their primary target, the Gunners have now turned their attention to former Leeds United favourite, Raphinha.

Arsenal bid for the Brazilian over the summer, as did Chelsea. However, Raphinha only had eyes for Barca and once they came calling a move to the Camp Nou quickly took shape.

However, his first six months in Spain have left a lot to be desired and there’s already genuine talk Barcelona could cash in for the right price.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is willing to ‘negotiate a transfer package’ for Raphinha.

However, Barcelona have made it clear that Arsenal must meet £100m price tag they attached to the 26-year-old winger.

Barcelona’s valuation of Raphinha could be problematic for Arsenal – who are eager to secure a forward before the transfer window closes on January 31.

Nevertheless, Arteta could still move for the 26-year-old as he is eager to reinforce his squad to help the Gunners secure their first Premier League title in 19 years.