By Wole Mosadomi

Bandits have reportedly killed an elected Councilor, Saleh Alawa in Niger state.

The sad incident occurred yesterday in Alawa village, Shiroro local government area of the state.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the Councillor was on his way to his village Alawa when he and his men ran into the bandits around Zumba road where he was murdered instantly.

However, his personal assistant escaped from the assailants.

Angered youths in the area swung into action by embarking on a search of the bandits in the area and eventually succeeded in apprehending an informant at Gwada town.

The informant it was gathered has been handed over to the police for more investigation and prosecution.

“We will continue to work hand in hand with all Security Agencies in the area towards exposing and apprehending both informants and criminals alike in the area because we are tired of these incessant killings in the area,” one of the youth leader who wanted anonymity remarked in an interview with our Correspondent on phone.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs Emmanuel Umar when contacted confirmed the incident adding that efforts is ongoing to apprehend the criminals.

He called on the villagers to avail the security agents useful informations that could easily lead to the arrest of the criminals.