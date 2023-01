.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Reverend Father of St. Peters and Catholic Church in Kafin Koro, Paikoro local government of Niger state has been killed by bandits and his corpse burnt into ashes in his room.

Similarly, his colleague, Father Collins was also shot by the bandits while trying to escape.

The incident occured early this morning-Sunday.

Police in Niger state are presently on the trail of the killers.

Details later.