By Nwafor Sunday

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, Thursday expressed gratitude over the support given to his state by the federal government, noting that if not for president Muhammdau Buhari, the state would have stopped to exist.

Uzodimma who appeared on ChannelsTv, politics today noted how the state was ravaged by insecurity (banditry, kidnapping) and economic hardship.

He stated that the quick intervention of the federal government salvaged Imo state. “God, FG rescued Imo state”, the governor said.

When asked if the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC would emerge winner in the forthcoming general election, the governor expressed optimism, noting that the establishment of the Second Niger bridge is enough reason for all Igbos to vote for APC.

His words: “APC is a party to win in Imo state, quote me anywhere you go.”