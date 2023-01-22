Former U.N. Secretary-General, Ban Ki-Moon.

The 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-Moon, has said that the late mother of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Madam Eunice Adesina, will remain in the hearts of all the people she touched during her long and productive life.

This is as many world leaders, past and present, continue to condole with the Adesina family over the death of their matriarch.

In a condolence letter to Dr Adesina, Ban Ki-Moon, said she will not be missed just by her closest kin and dearest friends, “but also all

those who were fortunate to have known her.

While commending her maternal love and education, Ban Ki- Moon, who is also the Chair of the Supervisory Board, Global Center on Adaptation , said “in Korea, we cherish our elders and ancestors and I deeply sympathise with what you and your whole family must be going through at this time.

“Your mother was God’s gift to you, just as you were to her.

“You have honoured her life in your conduct as a public servant and will continue to do so.”

Also, the Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, Amina Mohammed, on her part, described late Madam Adesina as a passionate, honourable and principled

entrepreneur, who touched the lives of so many.

“I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends as well as to the women of Nigeria for this loss.

Mama Eunice was a passionate, honourable and principled entrepreneur, who touched the lives of so many. Her hard work and dedication to her family, the Church of Christ and her community in the field of education and business will always be remembered.

“Her passing is a great loss to Nigeria and to her community – she will be missed dearly, and I am among the many who will honour her

contributions to this world.”

Jan Peter Balkenende, Minister of State and Former Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in his letter of condolence, said mothers are the most important people in our lives, giving us our values and principles.

“As we say in Dutch, zo Moeder, zo zoon: like mother, like son. It is so evident from your character and conduct in public and private life that Mama Eunice was an exceptional person.”

The President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, in his letter to Dr. Adesina, described late madam Eunice Adesina as a heroin, who fought bravely and gave everything for the welfare of her family and her children.

He said ” hence her work and life will be celebrated for ever.”

Nyusi added ” on behalf of the people, the government of Mozambique and indeed myself, I wish to extend our most heartfelt condolences to you Dear brother and the family.”

Also, Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, in his condolence letters, said Madam Eunice generally served her people, community and church in her life time.

” testimony of a life lived fully and with purpose. May she rest in eternal peace.”

While also praying for the departed, the President of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Hassan, said ” as you grief our dearest mother, I pray God gives you the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss and may our dear mother’s soul rest in eternal peace.”

Dr. Hassan noted that the great work late Madam Eunice Adesina did is seen the President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Adesina

” Her impeccable legacy will leave on through your, Akinwumi, noble work.”

The Congolese President, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, also joined the other African leaders to condole the family on the death of their matriarch. Also, the chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahammat, in his condolence letter, prayed that the memory of the late mother of Dr. Adesina, and the gift of her life, “be a blessing that will fortify you, as you grieve her passing.”

He added” Please accept my deepest condolences to you and your family during this time of sorrow.”

In his condolence letter to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, former President of Ghana, John Mahama, said ” blessed to her womb that conceived and nurtured you to such a blessing to the African continent and the world as a whole. I am so confident that mama will be so proud of you, so be comforted my brother.”