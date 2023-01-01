.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Founder of Nigeria’s Engineering firm Zeetin, Azibaola Robert, has hailed Nigerians for making it to 2023 and wished them the best in their endeavours as they begin the new year.



In a special message he sent to Nigerians on Sunday, Robert particularly praised former President Goodluck Jonathan for always seeking and pursuing peace in all his dealings.

In the message, Robert, who won “Vanguard’s Innovator of the year”, last May, described Dr. Jonathan as the most peaceful man he knows of in the universe. candidate who

Robert said: “Happy new year everyone. I hope this year brings us the best of success in our worthy labours and endeavours.

“This new year, I want to specially wish one man, the most peaceful man in the universe i have ever known, who ought to be a candidate as a pope, but found himself in politics instead, my brother and confidant, president Goodluck Jonathan, a very peaceful new year.

“You who teach peace how to be peaceful, shall not be a candidate for sorrow today and ever. And as always, you shall find peace in your heart and wherever you go.

“Thank you now and tomorrow for your profound impact on my family and all of us under your tutelage.

“Happy new year sir. Peace and laughter be with you always”.