… blames mischief-makers for spreading falsehood

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has denied speculations on social media that he held a meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt.

Ayu said there was no meeting between him and the governor in Port Harcourt, the River’s State capital, or anywhere else in Nigeria today.

The PDP Chairman, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the speculation was the handiwork of mischief-makers.

Imobo Tswam said, “Dr. Ayu states clearly that he never travelled to Port Harcourt and he has not set eyes on Governor Wike lately.

“The photograph trending on the social media is an old one. The story accompanying it is, therefore, false and mischievous.

“He also adds, for the purpose of factual accuracy, that he is in no way embattled.

“The National Chairman is, rather, enjoying the New Year break with his family.

“The general public, and especially the PDP family, is advised to ignore the story and focus on the historic task ahead of the party next month.”