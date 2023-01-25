…says We’ll miss him

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has described news about the death of the PDP Governorship Candidate for Abia State, Prof. Eleazer Ikonne, as shocking.

He expressed sympathy to Nigerians, especially members of the PDP Family, for the unexpected death of a man he described as a true friend and thorough bred academic.

Ayu said this in a statement he signed in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “The professor of Optometry was, until his death in the early hours of today, the PDP Governorship Candidate in Abia state for the 2023 general elections.

“He was a true friend, loving father and devoted husband who valued family over everything else.

“He was a thorough-bred academic as well as an accomplished administrator.

“It is a testimony to his leadership acumen that he was appointed (on rescue mission) as the rector of the state-owned Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, between 2014 and 2015. And in December 2015, he was appointed the 7th Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University.

“Upon his retirement from the ivory tower, Ikonne joined the PDP, and was subsequently elected its Gubernatorial Candidate for the March 11 2023 governorship election.

“I extend my heart-felt condolences to his family ,the Government and people of Abia State as well as the PDP Family nationwide, particularly the Abia State Chapter.

“I pray for God Almighty to grant him eternal rest and to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.“