By Juliet Umeh

The Executive Governor of the Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade has commissioned the first of three drone delivery sites built and operated by Zipline, the global leader in instant logistics.

The facility located in the Nduk community of Ogoja LGA in Cross River State will serve as the base for the storage, management and fulfilment of medical logistics and supplies to more than 300 health facilities in the state.

The commissioning of the facility forms part of an elaborate Universal Health Coverage strategy by the federal State to deliver medical commodities to health facilities in a timely and more efficient manner within the state.

Prof. Ayade, in the company of the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu and the Honorable commissioner for health, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, said it is partnering with Zipline to link millions of citizens to health interventions to support the efforts of attaining Universal Health Coverage for all in the region.

“Let me, on behalf of the entire people of Cross River State, thank you for bringing this intervention to our State. Your technology is an innovation that has come to save lives, and as a state, we’ll continue to work assiduously to make sure the company strives. The lives of our people are now in good hands because of what I’ve seen here today. I can confidently say that we’re very close to achieving universal health coverage. Be assured of maximum security, a peaceful working environment and a continuous synergy even with the next administration,” Ayade said.

The Governor also expressed his satisfaction at what he termed as “innovative thinking” by the CEO of Zipline Keller Rinaudo and the Zipline team to develop a self-operated drone technology to save lives and help in addressing the barriers of access which is a major concern of the State.

On her part, the General Manager of Zipline Nigeria, Catherine Odiase, thanked the government of Cross River State for the unflinching support and collaboration that has made the commissioning of the first drone facility in the state possible.

“The government of Cross River State has made this process a seamless one right from the signing of the MOU to the finishing. Zipline will continue to be efficient and committed to all terms and conditions as agreed and our priority will be saving lives and giving the people of this state the best of services. We also do recognize the necessity of time in healthcare delivery and so let me assure you that our drones are reliable and our services are prompt. Our operations in countries like Ghana, Rwanda, the USA, and Japan have produced impressive outcomes, a reason we are excited to add Cross River to our success story”.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, applauded Zipline for putting technology in such an amazing way. “As a state, I must say we’re lucky to have Zipline come to not only Nigeria but Cross River State. From what I know about Zipline, I am confident that the mortality rate will reduce drastically and we’ll get the best of services from them.

“With Zipline now in our state, cases such as snake bite can easily be responded to even if the facility does not have the anti-snake venom. Just by a call, Zipline will deliver safely and timely”.

The General Manager of Zipline, Nigeria Catherine Odiase said “Zipline is a mission-driven company founded on the belief that every person has the right to access reliable, high-quality healthcare. We believe that more efficient, effective, and data-driven global health supply chains are a critical component on the path of universal healthcare.”

The company operates the only national-scale aerial logistics network in the world, powered by the fastest and most reliable long-distance commercial delivery drones.

Zipline’s instant logistics services ensure that health commodities arrive at the place at the right time and in the proper condition regardless of geography, infrastructure or security limitations. So far, over five hundred thousand (500,000) commercial deliveries, with a delivery record of about six million (6M) vaccine doses, three thousand five hundred (3,500) health facilities served, and over forty million (40M) people reached.

Cross River State has a tremendous opportunity with the Zipline partnership to improve the overall Universal Health Delivery project it has committed to deliver.