GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, urged Nigerians to avoid actions capable of provoking one another and leading the country to civil war.

Abiodun, who made the call during a special church service to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, said: “Stop beating drums of war.”

The governor advised Nigerians, who are fond of beating the drum of war, to desist from such acts as the general elections draw closer.

His words: “Let me call on all of us, we must do everything to ensure that we avoid actions that are capable of provoking one another, actions that are capable of leading us to war or any other national conflict.

“For people constantly beating the drum of war, let us ensure that particularly, as we prepare for the 2023 general elections, we do not do anything to overheat the polity.”

The governor, who also urged youths in the country to shun acts of violence and thuggery, urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards are not used as thugs during the general elections.

He said: “We must ensure that we participate in this electoral process, we’ve been advised that the Independent National Electoral Commission has now made the Permanent Voters’ Card, PVCs, available at different wards, we enjoin you to please go and collect your PVCs, because, without your PVCs, you will not be able to exercise your franchise.”