By Ada Osadebe

American actor, Jeremy Renner is out of surgery but still in critical condition following a collision with a snow plough.

According to BBC News, in a statement to US media on Monday night, Samantha Mast revealed that Renner is currently in intensive care after suffering traumatic chest damage and orthopaedic injuries.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him,” publicist Ms Mast said in a statement.

The family also thanked the local police and fire services, and said they were “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans”.

According to an eyewitness, Renner was using his personal snow plough to clear a road outside of his Reno, Nevada house so that his family could leave after a severe storm, before the incident happened.

He reportedly lost a lot of blood from the injury and another neighbor, who is a doctor, put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s office, the incident solely involved the 51-year-old and it was under investigation.