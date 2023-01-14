“Takes delivery of Oil Filter equipment

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has assured

that the vehicle assembling, and manufacturing plant located at Ikot Ukap Itam in Itu Local Government Area will boost the state’s economy.

The commissioner for Economic Development, Mr Emem Bob gave the assurance when he inspected the

seven container-loads of automated machines for the production of oil filters for the plant, which the state government took delivery of within the week.

Bob whose ministry supervises the vehicle Assembling plant project, stressed that the present administration was committed to seeing assembled vehicles at the MIMSHAC-Merkavim plant begin to ply roads in Nigeria soon.

He lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for his support towards the realisation of the project since he laid the foundation stone, and particularly for his relentless efforts in bringing in viable industries imto the State.

His words: “I want to assure Akwa Ibom people that the automobile assembling Company is on course. I have discussed with the management and they have given us commitment that between March and April, this year 2023, that the cars would be available in the market for purchase.

” I also assure you that this Government will test run and commission the vehicles. And government is optimistic that when fully operational, this automobile plant being constructed, will create massive job and business opportunities for Akwa Ibom people, to boost the state’s economy .

“The procedures for Akwa Ibom indigenes recruited by the company, for oversee training have been concluded and we hope that some youths would be taken off the Streets.”

While conducting the inspection team around the facility, the Managing Director of the Car assembling plant, Mr Valentino Okorie, noted that on completion, the factory would produce commercial buses, waste disposal trucks, fire fighting trucks and private vehicles.

He appreciated the State Governor for engaging investors that matches words with action, adding ” And with the arrival of this oil filter for production we are ready to take between 200 and 500 people out of the Streets from February this year.

” This company will manufacturre filters for all types of vehicles including truck and generators. We are starting with oil filters for cars, Jeeps and even tricycle. The next batch of equipment expected in the next two months, would produce oil filters for truck and generators.

“The automated machines will be installed and calibrated within three weeks and experts from Israel would be on hand to train the workers on the various components of the production lines”, Okorie noted.