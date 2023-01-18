By Peter Okutu

No fewer than two All Progressive Congress, APC, supporters were feared dead, following an auto crash that occurred along Onuebonyi road, by Sharon junction in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the supporters were in a chartered vehicle, belonging to Onitsha South Mass Transit when the incident occurred as they were said to be heading to the venue of the campaign organized on behalf of the APC Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, in Ebonyi State.

Vanguard gathered that the victims died instantly, following the impact of the accident.

The victims, were said to be a man and a woman as several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to an eyewitnesses, who preferred their names not mentioned in print, stated that the accident occurred as a result of the carelessness of the drivers involved in the accident.

“One of the drivers was moving carelessly, but unfortunately for him, he collided with another car in attempt to overtake without minding his life and that of passengers.

“I learnt the victims of the accident had been taken to the hospital, but I’m sure two persons, a man and a woman died instantly. It was a painful experience today.”

The Ebonyi State command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, were yet to confirm the incident at this time, as a new sector Commander was said to have been transferred to the State.