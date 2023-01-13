By Adegboyega Adeleye

Rafael Nadal is set to begin his Australian Open title defense as he faces British rising star, Jack Draper in the opening round. The Spanish superstar is in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.

If Nadal defeats world No. 40 Draper, the 22 Grand slam winner is set for a potential clash against current Next Gen ATP Finals champion, Brandon Nakashima and a tougher quarterfinal against Daniil Medvedev, who was Nadal’s opponent in last year’s epic five-set final.

Medvedev will be looking to make it a third consecutive finals appearance after losing to Djokovic in 2021 and to Nadal in 2022.

With 21 grand slam winner, Novak Djokovic on the opposite half from Nadal and Medvedev, a rematch of the 2021 final between Djokovic and Nadal is on the cards.

The nine-time Australian Open champion, who makes a return to the competition after he was deported last year for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, faces another Spaniard, Roberto Carballes Baena, in the opening round and is on track to face home favorite, 19th seed Nick Kyrgios in the last eight.

The 35-year-old Serb, who is also bidding for a 22nd major title which would equal Nadal’s men’s record, has only lost one of his past 25 matches.

3-time grand slam winner, Andy Murray has also been handed a difficult draw. Murray faces 13th seed Matteo Berrettini. The Italian defeated the British superstar in the third round of last year’s US Open and has beaten the Scotsman three out of their four ATP meetings.

Andrey Rublev faces a blockbuster opening round match against former world No. 3 and 2020 Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem.

In the women’s draw, world number one Iga Swiatek, who reached the semi-finals last year, starts against Germany’s recent Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier but faces a tough quarterfinal clash with American superstar, Coco Gauff.

The 18-year-old superstar, Gauff takes on Katerina Siniakova in round one, and a win for the American sats a second-round match against 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu, who has been struggling with an ankle injury, has been drawn against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch.

Raducanu, 20, could face seventh seed Coco Gauff in the second round.

Another interesting fixture sees Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and American Sofia Kenin – both former champions – meet in the first round.

After missing the 2022 Australian Open, Second seed Ons Jabeur opens her 2023 account against Tamara Zidanšek and could face Aryna Sabalenka who is coming off the back of winning at Adelaide 1, her 11th career title and first in 19 months.

The Tunisian, Jabeur made both the Wimbledon and US Open finals but lost in her pursuit to become the first Arab and North African woman to win a grand slam.

The Australian Open, which is the first Grand Slam tournament of the new season, takes place at Melbourne Park between 16 and 29 January.