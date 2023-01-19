By Efosa Taiwo

Novak Djokovic survived a scare from Enzo Couacaud on Thursday to qualify for the third round of the Australian Open.

Unfazed by the rowdy fans and hamstring troubles that plagued him intermittently, the Serbian managed to overcome his 191st-ranked opponent 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena.

It was Djokovic’s 23rd straight win on the Melbourne Park centre court as he continues his quest for a record 10th Australian Open crown.

Read Also

Djokovic storms into second round on Australian Open return

Arsenal open talks to sign Brighton star Leandro Trossard for £20m

With three top 10 seeds – Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz – already out of the tournament, and world number one Carlos Alcaraz injured, Djokovic’s route to another title, and a 22nd Grand Slam crown, has become easier.

The 35-year-old will face former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in the third round

Speaking after the match with Couacaud, Djokovic said he is eager to keep going with his winning form.

“There was a lot happening in tonight’s match,” Djokovic said.

“He deserves credit for the fight. He played some great tennis, especially in the second set. He deservedly pushed the match to four sets. We both had some medical timeouts and struggled a little bit but I managed to respond well in the third and fourth. I love playing night sessions. Let’s keep it going.”